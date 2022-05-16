Sweet Felt

Simon Brown and Katie Corrigan

Two sculptors in Northumbria are creating the most lovable, the most adorable felted animals I’ve ever seen. This is the art of felters Simon Brown and Katie Corrigan, and it’s giving me all the feels. Corrigan has a masters in children’s book illustration, so I suspect the story-filled poses of the couple’s work come from her.

“I have been needle felting for well over 6 years now, although my spine would tell you it feels like it’s been 60! I’m fortunate enough to be surrounded by wildlife in my little corner of Northumberland, hares, barn owls, squirrels and foxes are always within walking distance so there is an endless supply of inspiration waiting to be discovered on my early morning walks. Whilst out walking, usually before dawn, I like to imagine the animals around my village living in their own little world sharing usually unseen encounters with one another! This is something I love to explore in my needle felting work, and with the help of my amazingly talented illustrator (and now needle felting) girlfriend Katie, we try to create pieces that people can lose themselves in, letting them witness hares or foxes sharing a tender, human like moment together between the twisted bristles of vintage, aged brushes that double up as fields or long grass in our world.” – Simon Brown

Brown and Corrigan’s sculptures are so touching and so sweet. There seems to be great stories behind each piece. I think they would make an especially wonderful gift for creative parents who could spin new stories about the creatures for their little ones.

You can follow both artists on Instagram: Simon Brown and Katie Corrigan.