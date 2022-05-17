Today, I’m digging on the Montreal indie rock band known as Half Moon Run. I first came across their song She Wants to Know, which immediately gave me Arcade Fire vibes in a very good way. This band would have been 100% at home during the alternative rock/new wave movement in the 1980s (which is maybe why I like them so much).

“I’m proud of the fact that, as we live and grow, we’re able to continue to make music that evolves and changes and seems to be meaningful. It’s not like we found a trick and had a successful album because of that trick, but 10 years is a long time to be with a group of people doing creative work. You have to keep on allowing yourself to change and grow… and leave things behind.” – Conner Molander

Though they’ve been around since 2012, I’m sorry to say they’ve just come to my attention. I can tell you I’ll be listening to them plenty from now on!

