I have had tons of fun planting and maintaining gardens over the years, and among my favorites to grow are Bearded Irises, Bleeding Hearts, Columbine, Hydrangeas, and Wisteria. But the queen of my gardening heart has to be miniature roses. I love them completely. We always have at least one going inside the house, and I grow as many as I can find outside as well.

It’s finally time for planting the new containers in the front and the back of our house, but I haven’t had a very easy time finding local miniature roses. I knew I wanted own-root plants, so I hit the internet, and discovered High Country Roses, a Colorado-based “Purveyor of high quality hardy and old garden roses.” The company is a family business, and they’ve been rose growers for 50 years.

I ordered four varieties and expected them to arrive as bare root plants. Instead, they arrived already well established in 4″ pots, a couple with buds! I couldn’t be happier with this company. The varieties I got this time around are Cutie Pie, Starla, Millie Walters (wouldn’t it be thrilling to have a rose named after you?), and Deja Blu. The little darlings are outside hardening as I write this, and I’m just so excited to get to watch them grow!

You can see all of High Country Roses’s beautiful plants on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

And now, enjoy some wonderful miniature rose photos from around Instagram!