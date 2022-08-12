Falling Like the Stars

Dancers Michael Dameski and Charity Anderson have posted many collaborations with other talented artists, but I feel like when they’re performing together, there’s just a little extra magic. They are both incredibly strong dancers, but it never seems like they’re competing with each other. Instead, their work together is truly, well, together! What a lovely combination they make.

Australian Dameski’s choreography, particularly on the first video below, is just mind-blowing. The pair’s mid-air horizontal spins positively defy gravity. A former Australian Dancer of the Year, Dameski has been on stage since the age of 6, and by the age of 12, he was cast in the lead of the Sydney production of Billy Elliot the Musical. He began choreographing his own dances by the time he was out of high school.

Utah-born Charity Anderson Reid is a two-time National Cabaret Ballroom Champion and has won the National Latin Ballroom Championship as well.

You can follow Charity Anderson Reid on Instagram. You can also follow Michael Dameski on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.