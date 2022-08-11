Etsomnia™ 347: Everything’s Coming Up Roses

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I am not much of a fan of the color pink. I usually find it twee and a bit immature for me. However, when it comes to metallics, I’m 100% team rose gold! Whether I’m decorating a room or myself, I find myself drawn to pink gold in all its forms. While in interior decor, it should be used in moderation to keep it from looking like a teenage girl’s fever dream, when it comes to jewelry and formal clothing, I think you almost can’t go too far! Almost.

Rose gold biodegradable glitter? Yes, please! By EcoGlimmerEcoGlitter

I adore the minimal touch of rose gold in this tungsten wedding band! By RCorneJoJewelry

I think subtle touches of rose gold around a room, like this beautiful jacquard pillow, can make the room feel luxe rather than juvenile. By LavishlyLitHome

I have this little beauty, and I wear it on a black chain. Just lovely! By DVNEJewelryCO

I use metallics sparingly, but I feel like this foil print is just enough! By NinaMariaStudio

What a clunker! Bet it packs a wallop, though.

A little too blingy for my desk, but I know a few people who would love it! By SingleChronicles7

Bridesmaids in dresses with a touch of rose gold would make for such beautiful photos! (Personally, I would have preferred a grey chiffon skirt, but I couldn’t find it.) By FashionStreets

And let’s not forget the groomsmen! Leather neck ties by NevesticaRoseGold

Loving these metallic ombre vases. By Calypsau

I wouldn’t have thought I’d be drawn to wallpaper in a foil-and-pink print, but this is quite lovely! By Spoonflower

Rose gold can make even the simplest items look luxurious and expensive! By Savopoulos

Yikes.

I clearly need one of these… By HeartlandLettering

What a stunning cocktail dress. If I still had a waist, I’d be all over this one! By LanaKorsDress

Too far.

This leather wrap bracelet is a great way to add rose gold without being fussy. By IrmyCreations

I’ve been looking for personalized stationery, and this might just be the winner! By SweetCartolina

I’m a big fan of salt and pepper diamonds, and when they are paired with rose gold, I find them even more appealing! By TinyLightJewelry

The description calls this atrocity, among other things, a “tanning chair.” That explains a lot.