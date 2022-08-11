Etsomnia™ 347: Everything’s Coming Up Roses

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I am not much of a fan of the color pink. I usually find it twee and a bit immature for me. However, when it comes to metallics, I’m 100% team rose gold! Whether I’m decorating a room or myself, I find myself drawn to pink gold in all its forms. While in interior decor, it should be used in moderation to keep it from looking like a teenage girl’s fever dream, when it comes to jewelry and formal clothing, I think you almost can’t go too far! Almost.
August 11, 2022 at 8:18 am
WOW – I like all of them. Ok, you might not find all of them in Walmart, but I don’t care. Need to break the rules once in a while. Hal
August 11, 2022 at 8:42 am
Rose gold is so pretty. Leather necktie and copper boutonnière? Absolutely!
August 11, 2022 at 8:53 am
some good …some no so good…some very good
