Etsomnia™ 347: Everything’s Coming Up Roses

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I am not much of a fan of the color pink. I usually find it twee and a bit immature for me. However, when it comes to metallics, I’m 100% team rose gold! Whether I’m decorating a room or myself, I find myself drawn to pink gold in all its forms. While in interior decor, it should be used in moderation to keep it from looking like a teenage girl’s fever dream, when it comes to jewelry and formal clothing, I think you almost can’t go too far! Almost.

Rose gold biodegradable glitter? Yes, please! By EcoGlimmerEcoGlitter
I adore the minimal touch of rose gold in this tungsten wedding band! By RCorneJoJewelry
I think subtle touches of rose gold around a room, like this beautiful jacquard pillow, can make the room feel luxe rather than juvenile. By LavishlyLitHome
I have this little beauty, and I wear it on a black chain. Just lovely! By DVNEJewelryCO
I use metallics sparingly, but I feel like this foil print is just enough! By NinaMariaStudio
What a clunker! Bet it packs a wallop, though.
A little too blingy for my desk, but I know a few people who would love it! By SingleChronicles7
Bridesmaids in dresses with a touch of rose gold would make for such beautiful photos! (Personally, I would have preferred a grey chiffon skirt, but I couldn’t find it.) By FashionStreets
And let’s not forget the groomsmen! Leather neck ties by NevesticaRoseGold
Loving these metallic ombre vases. By Calypsau
I wouldn’t have thought I’d be drawn to wallpaper in a foil-and-pink print, but this is quite lovely! By Spoonflower
Rose gold can make even the simplest items look luxurious and expensive! By Savopoulos
Yikes.
I clearly need one of these… By HeartlandLettering
What a stunning cocktail dress. If I still had a waist, I’d be all over this one! By LanaKorsDress
Too far.
This leather wrap bracelet is a great way to add rose gold without being fussy. By IrmyCreations
I’ve been looking for personalized stationery, and this might just be the winner! By SweetCartolina
I’m a big fan of salt and pepper diamonds, and when they are paired with rose gold, I find them even more appealing! By TinyLightJewelry
The description calls this atrocity, among other things, a “tanning chair.” That explains a lot.

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 347: Everything’s Coming Up Roses

  1. janhaltn
    August 11, 2022 at 8:18 am

    WOW – I like all of them. Ok, you might not find all of them in Walmart, but I don’t care. Need to break the rules once in a while. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. lois
    August 11, 2022 at 8:42 am

    Rose gold is so pretty. Leather necktie and copper boutonnière? Absolutely!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    August 11, 2022 at 8:53 am

    some good …some no so good…some very good

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

