By the age of 30 you should own, not rent, OWN a bouncy castle. This is a time when you should be building equity. The only way to beat inflation is with inflatables. — Yer Gal Friday (@FridayInHalifax) August 4, 2022

We all know one. The self-important young turk who thinks he’s got it all figured out. The Wall Street jerk who believes that anyone who doesn’t live like he does is getting it wrong. I used to be their victim, regularly stuck talking to them at cocktail parties. My patience level for bozos like this one is all but gone, and it turns out I’m not the only one.

Last week, Steve “Millionaire Habits” posted the Tweet below.

By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture. — Steve · Millionaire Habits (@SteveOnSpeed) August 1, 2022

The internet has taken up the challenge, and the results are seriously satisfying. Below are some of my faves.

You can read all of the responses to this self-important idiot’s dumb Tweet on Twitter.

By the age of 30 you should have anxiety, and an emotional support pet that also has anxiety — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) August 3, 2022

By the age of 30, you should know your ABCs by heart — high-quality tim2o (@HydrationChimp) August 2, 2022

by the age of 30 you should have at least 3-5 feral raccoons as your best friends — M.🍒 (@casinthemeadow) August 3, 2022

Blockbuster Plus has obtained exclusive footage of Steve and his interesting friends.https://t.co/iWqkgbv4xk pic.twitter.com/KrrKxSQPqB — Blockbuster Plus 🗨 (@BlockbusterPlus) August 2, 2022

by the age of 30 you should have a therapist you always reschedule on, a big bag of spinach in the fridge that always goes bad before you get to it, and at least one stagnant 401k that you haven’t merged after changing jobs — cancel my student debt joesph (@kianatipton) August 3, 2022

By age 30, you should have a hamster, lift at least three times a week and plan your purchase of another hamster. https://t.co/hC0NqGEoCF — AkantoreX (@TrueAkantoreX) August 3, 2022

By age 30, you should have grown out of this high school mentality and found a group of friends that you trust and respect and enjoy interacting with, instead of judging people on their small talk like relationships are business transactions and you need to get the ROI on amigos. https://t.co/KMQVjMAztW — Colin T is ManiacalV 😻😸 (@ManiacalV) August 2, 2022

By the age of 30 you should have at least one large emotional support box of obsolete* cables.



* but you know they aren't. — Dana Sibera (@NanoRaptor) August 4, 2022

by age 30, you should have a group of girl friends that consists of one who plays the piano, one who can sew uniforms, one who can write lyrics, one who's just a bundle of sunshine for the others, one foreigner, one who just loves herself a lot, https://t.co/nZjzuxzcsw — Kach Again (@kachagain) August 5, 2022

By the age of 30, you should have at least 5 web browsers with over 100 tabs opened that you don't have any plan to actually read. — Khoa Vu (@KhoaVuUmn) August 4, 2022

By age 30 you should join a union to protect yourself from guys like this. https://t.co/F0Qj7gkIWN — ILWU No. 23 Young Workers (@ilwu23ywc) August 3, 2022

By age 30, you should stop taking advise from social media, especially twitter. https://t.co/CfJ2VyefcM — Sun San 💕 Zeon XC3 (@SunSanNyan) August 3, 2022