Playing Catch

Christian Vieler

Since yesterday was all about cats, I thought a dog post was in order.

German photographer Christian Vieler is beloved by dogs. Sure, he’s a dog lover, but that’s not what I’m saying. Dogs. Love. Him. Seriously, this guy is like the pied piper of Germany, except he’s not being followed by rats. His enthusiastic entourage is comprised of dogs hoping for treats.

Vieler got the idea a few years ago to photograph the exact moment before a dog catches (or misses) a treat tossed to them. Their hilarious and diverse facial expressions speak volumes. What fun!.

“Every shoot I am looking for that specific moment when you can snap the funniest or the cutest dog grins. That cannot be seen without the power of freezing motion – dog’s faces with magnificent lineaments, telling us stories of panic, desire, and joy.” Christian Vieler

You can follow the doggo pinup Christian Vieler on his website, and also on Instagram.