Playing Catch

Christian Vieler

Since yesterday was all about cats, I thought a dog post was in order.

German photographer Christian Vieler is beloved by dogs. Sure, he’s a dog lover, but that’s not what I’m saying. Dogs. Love. Him. Seriously, this guy is like the pied piper of Germany, except he’s not being followed by rats. His enthusiastic entourage is comprised of dogs hoping for treats.

Vieler got the idea a few years ago to photograph the exact moment before a dog catches (or misses) a treat tossed to them. Their hilarious and diverse facial expressions speak volumes. What fun!.

“Every shoot I am looking for that specific moment when you can snap the funniest or the cutest dog grins. That cannot be seen without the power of freezing motion – dog’s faces with magnificent lineaments, telling us stories of panic, desire, and joy.”

Christian Vieler

You can follow the doggo pinup Christian Vieler on his website, and also on Instagram.

  1. Sheree
    August 9, 2022 at 7:48 am

    These are wonderful

  2. TWF
    August 9, 2022 at 8:14 am

    So fun. Love the expressions!

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 9, 2022 at 8:38 am

    These are hilarious and adorable! Despite the goofy expressions on the dogs’ faces, the photographer has real skill in making sure the eyes are always a focal point and are really engaging. I love these.

  4. artfulblasphemer
    August 9, 2022 at 8:46 am

    My youngest just treated me to a video about a woman who lives in the woods and has made friends with raccoons, who now come inside and eat at the table with her, and now you give me hilarious dogs (dogs are the best but yes, I do want raccoons)—it’s a great birthday so far!

  5. bcparkison
    August 9, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Some of these I don’t think belong on the wall but others are just wonderful.

  6. ChrisLomaka
    August 9, 2022 at 11:30 am

    so hilarious, and sometime more than a little creepy…

