My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

International Cat Day

by 11 Comments

Whoopsie. Some of you may have noticed this one published WITHOUT MY AUTHORIZATION the other day with absolutely no content in it. This is what I get for putting drafts into my phone without my reading glasses…

Anyway, happy International Cat Day! I wanted to share with you some of the gorgeous exotic cat breeds that I follow on Instagram. The more confusing this world gets, the more I resort to animal photos and videos, and cats are always at the top of my list!

There are of course oodles of cat breeds, but I’ve included some of my faves. Hope you enjoy the lovelies.

The most popular breed hashtags are below each Insta post, and you can find out more about the breeds on The International Cat Association website.

Follow #ScottishFold
Follow #TurkishAngora
Follow #BengalCats
Follow #LonghairSiamese
Follow #ToygerCat
Follow #PersianCats
Follow #AsheraCat
Follow #NorweiganForestCat
Follow #Caracal and #Caracat
Follow #Ragdoll
Follow #SerengetiCat
Follow #BalineseCat
Follow #KhaoManee
Follow #AbyssinianCat
Follow #AmericanCurl
Follow #MunchkinCat
Follow #SavannahCat and #Serval
Follow #burmilla
And of course, #MaineCoon is my paws-down favorite!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “International Cat Day

Leave a comment

  1. Harold F. Loeblein
    July 31, 2022 at 6:59 am

    I think Donna forgot to insert the pictures. None of us are perfect. Mistakes do happen. Hal

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    July 31, 2022 at 10:37 am

    Aug. 8 is lining up to be a blockbuster day it seems.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Harold F. Loeblein
    July 31, 2022 at 2:54 pm

    Is it August 8 OR 8 fancy cat breeds? One more time, I can’t like that other posts – but I sure do like them!! Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. acflory
    July 31, 2022 at 5:00 pm

    -grin- scratching my head too. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  5. janhaltn
    August 8, 2022 at 7:02 am

    OH – we have some cats. This reminded me of a TV Show — Honey West and her Ocelot. Great show and a great cat. If I had to pick just one I would be the white cat but all of them are beautifull. Not sure I would want a few of them in my house if they still had craws. We did have fun when Donna let this one leaked. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      August 8, 2022 at 9:22 am

      I also sheepishly enjoyed your fun at my expense. It was a peek behind the curtain. That’s how I initially schedule my posts. I don’t write them until the day before, but the ideas are already scheduled. So if I forget… Whoopsies happen.

      Like

      Reply
  6. ChrisLomaka
    August 8, 2022 at 10:08 am

    It’s all good. Plus you made up for it with cat pics 😀

    Like

    Reply
  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 8, 2022 at 1:03 pm

    I am a cat person (my cats didn’t even force me to type that) but my youngest is utterly obsessed with cats. He doesn’t have Instagram so he uses me account to scroll through cat accounts. Naturally that means my suggestions page is filled with cats. It makes me think that at least 75% of Instagram is photographs of cats.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.