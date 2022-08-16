My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Upcycling Master

by

Sarah Turner

While trying to figure out where the company formerly known as Eco Art Design disappeared to (still no answers on that one, by the way), I stumbled happily into the website of artist Sarah Turner. She takes discarded items like cans, bottles, plastic, and circuit boards, and turns them into charming little artworks in the form of framed art, sculptures, lighting, and jewelry. The art she creates feels sweet and appealing and very positive. It’s all making me happy.

“Whilst studying for her design degree in 2008, Sarah worked part time in a coffee shop. She noticed the massive amounts of plastic bottles & cans which were thrown away so decided to collect them & see what she could create. Now over 12 years later, Sarah’s beautiful eco designs have been exhibited internationally at prestigious shows in London, Milan, Paris, LA, Baku & locally in Nottingham where she is based.”

– About Sarah Turner

You can see (and purchase) all of Sarah Turner’s lovable recycled artwork on her website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Upcycling Master

Leave a comment

  1. Prior...
    August 16, 2022 at 7:09 am

    Such talent and recycle bonus

    

    Reply
  2. swallowridge2
    August 16, 2022 at 8:47 am

    What fun work and reasonably priced as well! I have her website bookmarked.

    

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    August 16, 2022 at 11:26 am

    Happy I didn’t need to pick just one. I loved all of them. Yes, they are Walmart money. Hal

    

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 16, 2022 at 11:54 am

    These are so exceptionally good that I cannot even begin to pick a favourite.

    

    Reply

