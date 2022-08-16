Upcycling Master

Sarah Turner

While trying to figure out where the company formerly known as Eco Art Design disappeared to (still no answers on that one, by the way), I stumbled happily into the website of artist Sarah Turner. She takes discarded items like cans, bottles, plastic, and circuit boards, and turns them into charming little artworks in the form of framed art, sculptures, lighting, and jewelry. The art she creates feels sweet and appealing and very positive. It’s all making me happy.

“Whilst studying for her design degree in 2008, Sarah worked part time in a coffee shop. She noticed the massive amounts of plastic bottles & cans which were thrown away so decided to collect them & see what she could create. Now over 12 years later, Sarah’s beautiful eco designs have been exhibited internationally at prestigious shows in London, Milan, Paris, LA, Baku & locally in Nottingham where she is based.” – About Sarah Turner

You can see (and purchase) all of Sarah Turner’s lovable recycled artwork on her website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.