Today, I’m writing about my new favorite source for fine gems, Misfit Diamonds, whose gems are all ethically sourced from Canada. The stones – diamonds, sapphires, and spinels – all come from the Gahcho Kué mine in the Northwest Territories, right on the edge of the permafrost zone. Misfit Diamonds keeps a close eye on not just the conflict-free nature of their stones but also the ethical labor practices, working conditions, and environmental factors involved in the extraction of their stones.

They offer traditional cuts and stones, but what has really captured my imagination are their more unusual colors, cuts, and gems. I just can’t get enough! While they do only sell to the trade, there’s a list of retailers across the world that sell their beautiful gems, both in settings and loose.

You can learn more about Misfit Diamonds on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.