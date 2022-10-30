Repost: The Ghost of Halloween Past

My OBT

3 Comments

10/31/17: Back in the sixties, Halloween costumes were not the modern marvels of engineering and fashion (and expense) they are today. No. We wore garbage, and liked it. First, came the “ventilated” plastic masks that smelled weird, made everyone sound like they were speaking into a pillow, and would never line up with your actual eyes. If you loved a TV or movie star, Farrah Fawcett or Donnie and Marie, to name a few, you didn’t dress like them. You attached toxic plastic to your face and put on an acetate costume that tied behind your neck, and let me tell you, you felt fabulous. You can’t tell in the photos because our faces were obscured, but we were positively beaming in there. There was no attention to detail, no attempt at reality, no beautiful mermaid makeup, no folding transformers equipment. We happily wore the awful costumes we carefully picked out from the local general store, and we all carried the same plastic pumpkin with the handle that cut into your fingers every year until we somewhat wistfully aged out of the system. By the mid-seventies, everyone was dressing as hobos and gypsies, and the terrible plastic masks and pumpkins were all but gone. For the record, I still kind of miss my stupid plastic pumpkin. I always associated it with fun. And sugar.

Just to drive home the shocking horrendousness of the costumes children wore, I thought I’d do a side-by-side comparison. Then and now. And if your little upstarts have the nerve to complain that their costumes aren’t legit enough, show them this post. That’ll learn ’em!

Go check out all the vintage costume horrors at the online Halloween Museum, whose website inspired this post!

Bat Girl Then Now

Bad costume or not, I guarantee that child on the left felt so empowered, she punched at least one kid that day!

ghost then now

In this case, the mask might be necessary, but that doesn’t mean it’s not crappy.

princess then now

Why did she need a mask? Okay, yes, the crown, and I guess the hair, but the face? Why couldn’t she use her own face? I guess we’ll never know.

deer then now

Costumes were so tragic, they actually had to say what they were in large letters so people didn’t have to ask. Because going by that mask, I would have guessed rat.

robot then now

Another one. If it didn’t say robot, I would have thought vacuum.

spiderman and ww then and now

I thought that Wonder Woman costume looked familiar…

  1. janhaltn
    October 30, 2022 at 7:54 am

    Interesting. Again, when it comes to Halloween, all I can do is think of Salem trials. Maybe because my mom died and my grandmother raised me but we never celebrated halloween. Hal

    Reply
  2. Lisa DeCaro
    October 30, 2022 at 8:43 am

    I wore those plastic masks! I also did the transition to the “hobo” and “cowgirl” years, which only required us to borrow Dad’s clothes and some makeup. 😉

    By the way, we are in Salem for Halloween this year! My oldest friend in the world lives here, and we’ve visited him at every other time of the year… but this year we decided we needed to bring Koi here for his favorite holiday. “Insane” doesn’t begin to describe it!

