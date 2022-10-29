Repost: Them Bones

10/27/18: I thought today’s artist was the perfect way to kick off the approach to Halloween. This is the amazing work of multi-disciplinary artist Erik Dietman. His creepy-yet-awesome sepulctural sculptures feel perfect for the season. Working with materials like marble, stone, wood, bronze, and paper, it was his work with glass that got Dietman the most critical acclaim.

The Sweden-born artist spent most of his working life in Paris, where the artist died in 2002. He was known as one of the main contributors to 20th century sculpture. I hope you enjoy his Halloween-appropriate work!

