Repost: Liquid Light

9/27/15: I vividly remember the eighties. It was big fun,. The fashion was bold, the literature was endlessly entertaining, and the music was catchy as hell, but honestly, I don’t remember a lot of beautiful art being created. Enter Elodie Holmes. She first started making her stunningly colorful glass sculptures in 1986, and since then, she’s only gotten bigger and better.

“In her oversized sculpture series, Elodie utilizes a team of glass blowing assistants. She coordinates the team to assist her through the process of creating these large pieces much like a choreographed dance. By using a selection of special tools and torches, she blows and sculpts these forms into delightful pieces of art.” Elodie Holmes biography

I love the idea that it takes a team to create this glass art. I went looking for video of her creating her work, and I got lucky! I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

You can follow Elodie Holmes on her website and on Instagram.

