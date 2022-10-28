My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Liquid Light

Elodie Holmes

Elodie Holmes

9/27/15: I vividly remember the eighties. It was big fun,. The fashion was bold, the literature was endlessly entertaining, and the music was catchy as hell, but honestly, I don’t remember a lot of beautiful art being created. Enter Elodie Holmes. She first started making her stunningly colorful glass sculptures in 1986, and since then, she’s only gotten bigger and better.

“In her oversized sculpture series, Elodie utilizes a team of glass blowing assistants. She coordinates the team to assist her through the process of creating these large pieces much like a choreographed dance. By using a selection of special tools and torches, she blows and sculpts these forms into delightful pieces of art.” Elodie Holmes biography

I love the idea that it takes a team to create this glass art. I went looking for video of her creating her work, and I got lucky! I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

You can follow Elodie Holmes on her website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

Repost: Liquid Light

Leave a comment

  1. Simon
    October 28, 2022 at 6:07 am

    That’s some really beautiful art.
    I rememebr the 80’s too, it was about the showly and glitzy and not so much about beautiful I think.

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    October 28, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Nice work but I kept hearing cracking glass..Do not touch or its yours.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    October 28, 2022 at 10:02 am

    Very different. Very Interesting to look at. I went back to a couple and found something new in the art. Enjoyed it. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

