The Power of Perspective

Lisbon-based creative photographer Hugo Suissas uses has camera and his clever, clever brain to trick the eye. Entirely self taught, the photographer incorporates everyday objects in scenes where they don’t seem to below, forcing us to see objects and places in a new way.
“I am what you may call an obsessive artist, in the sense that I won’t stop until I materialize in a photo what is in my head. It’s a great deal of hard work. Every day I sit at my desk with white paper and pen and I exercise my brain, trying to have meaningful ideas and interesting projects. What made me get here is my almost uncontrollable desire to create things that haven’t been done before on this planet, or any other in the galaxy. This is what gets me going.”-Hugo Suissas
You can see all of Hugo Suissas’s amazing photos on Instagram.
October 27, 2022 at 6:32 am
Again and again I marvel at artist that can do this. I would look for years and never see what they see. Enjoyed looking at all of them. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 27, 2022 at 7:11 am
What a creative eye – These are fantastic!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 27, 2022 at 8:14 am
they’re all super creative, though i think i appreciate the non-photoshoped ones more. Even if the IRL ones are quite possibly more planned out than the PS’d ones, they give more of a feeling of spontinaity and serendipity to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 27, 2022 at 8:48 am
Took me a minute to figure out a few but they are very creative.
LikeLike