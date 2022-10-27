The Power of Perspective

Hugo Suissas

Lisbon-based creative photographer Hugo Suissas uses has camera and his clever, clever brain to trick the eye. Entirely self taught, the photographer incorporates everyday objects in scenes where they don’t seem to below, forcing us to see objects and places in a new way.

“I am what you may call an obsessive artist, in the sense that I won’t stop until I materialize in a photo what is in my head. It’s a great deal of hard work. Every day I sit at my desk with white paper and pen and I exercise my brain, trying to have meaningful ideas and interesting projects. What made me get here is my almost uncontrollable desire to create things that haven’t been done before on this planet, or any other in the galaxy. This is what gets me going.” -Hugo Suissas

