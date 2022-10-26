When I posted in September about the Carroll County Vet Clinic‘s clever marquis signs, reader SwallowRidge2 turned me onto this amazing-looking restaurant in Austin. Next time we’re in town, we’ll certainly give it a try. In the meantime, they are so well known for their clever sign wordage, they’ve published six – yes, six! – books featuring their favorites.

“I don’t always roll a joint, but when I do, it’s my ankle.”

The restaurant has been “serving up Tex-Mex with a side of laughs” for 47 years. No wonder they are on their sixth book! What amazing commitment to their community. I’d love to live nearby and check out the sign every day with my morning coffee. I wonder how many Austin residents direct their commute past the restaurant just for fun?

You can follow the clever El Arroyo on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.