My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

El Arroyo

by 2 Comments

When I posted in September about the Carroll County Vet Clinic‘s clever marquis signs, reader SwallowRidge2 turned me onto this amazing-looking restaurant in Austin. Next time we’re in town, we’ll certainly give it a try. In the meantime, they are so well known for their clever sign wordage, they’ve published six – yes, six! – books featuring their favorites.

“I don’t always roll a joint, but when I do, it’s my ankle.”

The restaurant has been “serving up Tex-Mex with a side of laughs” for 47 years. No wonder they are on their sixth book! What amazing commitment to their community. I’d love to live nearby and check out the sign every day with my morning coffee. I wonder how many Austin residents direct their commute past the restaurant just for fun?

You can follow the clever El Arroyo on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “El Arroyo

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 26, 2022 at 6:29 am

    These are all great! As someone who never remotely accomplishes a state of calm while doing yoga, the “downward spiral” one really tickled me.

    Like

    Reply
  2. swallowridge2
    October 26, 2022 at 7:11 am

    At one point in the late 1990s a local morning radio show asked someone who drove by the sign daily to call them with the quip. Now we can just check out their website.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.