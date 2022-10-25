By Natalija

Polish makeup artist and avid cosplayer Natalija Halczuk has a social media following in the hundreds of thousands, and it’s pretty obvious why she’s so popular. Her looks are fantastic! She’s a true artist, using her own face and body as her canvas. She has experimented with many challenging looks, but my personal faves are her child-friendly and Disney-themed makeups.

Though I tried, I was unsuccessful at finding out anything about the talented artist, so we’ll just have to be content with marveling at her work.

You can follow the internet-famous Natalija Halczuk on Instagram and TikTok.