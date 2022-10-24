Wings, Rings, & Unusual Things

Today’s feature is kicking off the 8-day Halloween week this year. Stonehart Jewelry sells accessories like you’ve never seen before. They make very creative jewelry, sure, but they also sell interesting, unique costume-related accessories that possess a real flair. I think they would all be perfectly at home at any costume party or music festival. Stonehart even make gold fangs and tiny bat wings and glue-on glitter tears! What amazingly creative ideas! However, the artist behind the brand isn’t nearly as confident as her work would make her seem.
“I vacillate regularly between feeling like I am a creative genius and I am a total imposter with no talent, especially when I am learning a new skill that I am horrible at. I know a lot of creatives feel this way. Any time anyone reaches out to me for advice, I tell them that the best thing you can do for yourself as you are developing as an artist is to accept that you won’t be good for a long time and to just push through it. But honestly, whether it is a good or bad day, I feel incredibly grateful every single day that I am able to be a working artist, it’s what keeps me fulfilled and grounded.”– Toree Arntz, Stonehart Jewelry
All of Stonehart Jewelry’s products are 100% ethically sourced (including her feathers).
You can see all of Stonehart Jewelry’s unusual wares on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
October 24, 2022 at 7:08 am
I love the spooky season and these items are spectacular. The glow stars are quite practical for trick or treating lighting as well as cool. I’m definitely bookmarking this artist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 24, 2022 at 8:00 am
Still not into Halloween but those Pixie pins are cool.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 24, 2022 at 8:46 am
This time of the year all I do is think if Salem. BUT, I really did enjoy looking all of them today. Hal
LikeLike