Wings, Rings, & Unusual Things

Stonehart Jewelry

Today’s feature is kicking off the 8-day Halloween week this year. Stonehart Jewelry sells accessories like you’ve never seen before. They make very creative jewelry, sure, but they also sell interesting, unique costume-related accessories that possess a real flair. I think they would all be perfectly at home at any costume party or music festival. Stonehart even make gold fangs and tiny bat wings and glue-on glitter tears! What amazingly creative ideas! However, the artist behind the brand isn’t nearly as confident as her work would make her seem.

“I vacillate regularly between feeling like I am a creative genius and I am a total imposter with no talent, especially when I am learning a new skill that I am horrible at. I know a lot of creatives feel this way. Any time anyone reaches out to me for advice, I tell them that the best thing you can do for yourself as you are developing as an artist is to accept that you won’t be good for a long time and to just push through it. But honestly, whether it is a good or bad day, I feel incredibly grateful every single day that I am able to be a working artist, it’s what keeps me fulfilled and grounded.” – Toree Arntz, Stonehart Jewelry

All of Stonehart Jewelry’s products are 100% ethically sourced (including her feathers).

