A Very Good Sign

Though the area they serve only has a population of 18K, the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic’s social media accounts just keep going viral. The key is the ever-changing witty signage outside the clinic. The humor is universal, uncontroversial, and family friendly, so their posts tend to get shared all over the place. I don’t know whether one person is in charge of the hilarious signs or it’s a group effort, but they’re just fantastic.

You can follow the adorable Carroll County Veterinary Clinic on their website (which is pretty much devoid of jokes) and you can see the fun stuff on Instagram and Facebook.

  1. swallowridge2
    September 30, 2022 at 6:49 am

    Cute and funny. There is a restaurant in Austin with a famous sign as well. They have published the sixth edition of a coffee table book with pictures of the signage.

  2. ChrisLomaka
    September 30, 2022 at 9:10 am

    those are good. they definitely brightened my day. Thanks!

  3. bcparkison
    September 30, 2022 at 9:44 am

    I would have to drive bay every day just to check. Good ones.

