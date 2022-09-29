Etsomnia™ 349: The Horny Edition

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Story time: At the end of our 2021 season on Fire Island, after 16 years faithfully renting the same house, we discovered that the owners weren’t going to renew our lease. They said they wanted to spend more time out here, but we later learned they were just going to sell the house. Why they wouldn’t at least give us the option to put in a bid for the house we’d been caring for for more than 1.5 decades is beyond me, but it was scooped up instantly, and we found ourselves without a Fire Island home for the 2022 season. Luckily, our dear friends convinced their downstairs housemate to split his full-summer share with us, and we landed in a wonderful house. It’s definitely an upgrade from the old joint, known affectionately as the Ugg Shack (thus named because it was comfortable but also deeply ugly), but the design style of the new place is, well, I’ll be kind and call it rustic masculine. Like antlers-on-the-wall, exposed-wood, heavy-brown-pottery-everywhere kind of masculine. It feels more like a hunting lodge than a gay man’s beach house on Fire Island. It’s been an adjustment, but we have made it work, and we’re very grateful to be there.
I should mention that because most of us on Fire Island are city dwellers, we love the deer out there. We live for sightings of the little ones. The animals come down the beach every day, begging for scraps. We get to know them and give them names and can recognize them on sight. The lovely creatures are a big part of what makes the place so magical. So although I don’t mind faux antlers, decorating with real severed body parts just feels creepy and disrespectful. I have learned not to look up, which helps a little.
Anyway, since we just got back from our last Fire Island adventure of the season, all those antlers are fresh in my brain, so this week, it’s hyper-masculine decor week!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my Etsomnia™ posts!
September 29, 2022 at 8:04 am
Jungle gym for spiders 😂🤣
September 29, 2022 at 8:32 am
I’m not sure what made me laugh harder–Janice the pole dancer or your comment about poor old Muskrat Sam. 😂😂
September 29, 2022 at 11:34 am
oh Donna. Sometimes a planter shaped like a pipe with an unusually… bulbous… end that you suck on… oh nevermind 😛 You might notice that the plant is strategically *behind* the planter while trying to give the impression that it’s actually in there.
September 29, 2022 at 2:08 pm
Neither hunting or macho tat are my taste and I prefer antlers to be on the heads of deer or jackalopes. My youngest sister, however, loves antler-themed home decor so I will need to share this post with her. Incidentally, your link to the photo of the bedroom filled with taxidermy reminds me of the house of a childhood friend. Sleepovers at her house were an absolute nightmare because there were so very many pairs of beady glass eyes staring at me. Judder.
September 29, 2022 at 3:27 pm
I am doing good here is north central Flordia. I was a hunter, about thirty years ago and I did have a pair of antlers on the wall in my house. They got left behind when 13 ywars ago I moved out. I think it was part of God’s plan for us to use some of the animals as food. This was a fun topic. Will do a search on Fire Island soon. If I went there for a visit I would bring a couple bussels of corn with me.
