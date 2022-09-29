My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 349: The Horny Edition

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Story time: At the end of our 2021 season on Fire Island, after 16 years faithfully renting the same house, we discovered that the owners weren’t going to renew our lease. They said they wanted to spend more time out here, but we later learned they were just going to sell the house. Why they wouldn’t at least give us the option to put in a bid for the house we’d been caring for for more than 1.5 decades is beyond me, but it was scooped up instantly, and we found ourselves without a Fire Island home for the 2022 season. Luckily, our dear friends convinced their downstairs housemate to split his full-summer share with us, and we landed in a wonderful house. It’s definitely an upgrade from the old joint, known affectionately as the Ugg Shack (thus named because it was comfortable but also deeply ugly), but the design style of the new place is, well, I’ll be kind and call it rustic masculine. Like antlers-on-the-wall, exposed-wood, heavy-brown-pottery-everywhere kind of masculine. It feels more like a hunting lodge than a gay man’s beach house on Fire Island. It’s been an adjustment, but we have made it work, and we’re very grateful to be there.

I should mention that because most of us on Fire Island are city dwellers, we love the deer out there. We live for sightings of the little ones. The animals come down the beach every day, begging for scraps. We get to know them and give them names and can recognize them on sight. The lovely creatures are a big part of what makes the place so magical. So although I don’t mind faux antlers, decorating with real severed body parts just feels creepy and disrespectful. I have learned not to look up, which helps a little.

Anyway, since we just got back from our last Fire Island adventure of the season, all those antlers are fresh in my brain, so this week, it’s hyper-masculine decor week!

Having spent time mucking stalls as a kid, I expected a candle called “The Stable” to be a very different scent. Their description, however, sounds great. By BeerScents
Must have been one of these guys.
This seems more like a kitchen item, but at least it’s not watching you sleep. By TheWildOutdoorsClub
Look! Bear shit in the woods!
Beautiful glass and silver/gold leaf antlers. By GrantGarmezyGlass
This seems more demon decor than deer decor.
Peanut dispenser. I don’t love the look, but it is a cool idea! By RDWoodCreationsLLC
Janice wished she could quit the pole, but she still had those 126 babies at home…
Just a guess here, but in addition to not treading on him, I recommend you not change lanes in front of him on the highway, correct his grammar and spelling on social media, or laugh at his truck nuts.
Now, this is cute! By NearAndDeer
I had a dream like this once. Woke up screaming.
“Masculine pipe planter.” I assume if you put a plant in there, it would die instantly, possibly by suicide.
This just looks to me like a jungle gym for spiders.
This is lovely! By SignWin
Poor little guy. This is NOT what Captain & Tennille were singing about…

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 349: The Horny Edition

Leave a comment

  1. Michele
    September 29, 2022 at 8:04 am

    Jungle gym for spiders 😂🤣

  2. lois
    September 29, 2022 at 8:32 am

    I’m not sure what made me laugh harder–Janice the pole dancer or your comment about poor old Muskrat Sam. 😂😂

  3. ChrisLomaka
    September 29, 2022 at 11:34 am

    oh Donna. Sometimes a planter shaped like a pipe with an unusually… bulbous… end that you suck on… oh nevermind 😛 You might notice that the plant is strategically *behind* the planter while trying to give the impression that it’s actually in there.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 29, 2022 at 2:08 pm

    Neither hunting or macho tat are my taste and I prefer antlers to be on the heads of deer or jackalopes. My youngest sister, however, loves antler-themed home decor so I will need to share this post with her. Incidentally, your link to the photo of the bedroom filled with taxidermy reminds me of the house of a childhood friend. Sleepovers at her house were an absolute nightmare because there were so very many pairs of beady glass eyes staring at me. Judder.

    Liked by 1 person

  5. janhaltn
    September 29, 2022 at 3:27 pm

    I am doing good here is north central Flordia. I was a hunter, about thirty years ago and I did have a pair of antlers on the wall in my house. They got left behind when 13 ywars ago I moved out. I think it was part of God’s plan for us to use some of the animals as food. This was a fun topic. Will do a search on Fire Island soon. If I went there for a visit I would bring a couple bussels of corn with me.

