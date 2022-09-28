Reinhart to Heart

I have a lot of projects going on right now, and I needed a mental boost. Today’s music did just that! While this post is technically about American singer/songwriter Haley Reinhart, Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra have greatly contributed to my re-energizing. Goldblum is as adorably dorky and uncool as ever. And oh, my, the pipes on Reinhart! This is a phenomenal combination that feels like it was destined to happen.
You can enjoy more of the following incredible artists on YouTube: Haley Reinhart, Jeff Goldblum, and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.
September 28, 2022 at 9:52 am
The emergendy Florida network are forcasting winds between 25 and 30 mpg for my area. Now this is music to dance with. Had a probleming holding my feet still this monring. Loved every minute of it. Hal
September 28, 2022 at 11:28 am
Darn! This girl can sing! Jeff Goldblum–I absolutely love him in all his dorkiness!
