Reinhart to Heart

I have a lot of projects going on right now, and I needed a mental boost. Today’s music did just that! While this post is technically about American singer/songwriter Haley Reinhart, Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra have greatly contributed to my re-energizing. Goldblum is as adorably dorky and uncool as ever. And oh, my, the pipes on Reinhart! This is a phenomenal combination that feels like it was destined to happen.

You can enjoy more of the following incredible artists on YouTube: Haley Reinhart, Jeff Goldblum, and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.