My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Reinhart to Heart

by

I have a lot of projects going on right now, and I needed a mental boost. Today’s music did just that! While this post is technically about American singer/songwriter Haley Reinhart, Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra have greatly contributed to my re-energizing. Goldblum is as adorably dorky and uncool as ever. And oh, my, the pipes on Reinhart! This is a phenomenal combination that feels like it was destined to happen.

You can enjoy more of the following incredible artists on YouTube: Haley Reinhart, Jeff Goldblum, and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

Reinhart to Heart



  1. janhaltn
    September 28, 2022 at 9:52 am

    The emergendy Florida network are forcasting winds between 25 and 30 mpg for my area. Now this is music to dance with. Had a probleming holding my feet still this monring. Loved every minute of it. Hal

    

    
  2. lois
    September 28, 2022 at 11:28 am

    Darn! This girl can sing! Jeff Goldblum–I absolutely love him in all his dorkiness!

    

    

