Today’s entirely wonderful things are thanks to a recommendation by my lovely reader Chris Lomaka.

Australian 3D designer Lars Christian started Tiny Treehouses as a passion project during Covid. After a very successful Kickstarter campaign, the company began producing kits in earnest in September 2020.

“Many people ask me where the idea for Tiny Treehouses came from. One afternoon I was daydreaming on my plant-filled balcony (I may have a small plant obsession), and I just started imagining little homes in the plants where garden elves might live. I started sketching a few designs, which developed into technical drawings, which led to my first prototype model. At that point I realized I had created something special.” – Lars Christian

Priced between $35 and $49, these beautiful kits would make an outstanding gift for almost anyone (with good eyesight and dexterity, that is).

You can see all the remarkable creations by Tiny Treehouses on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.