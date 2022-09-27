My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Tiny Treehouses

by 3 Comments

Today’s entirely wonderful things are thanks to a recommendation by my lovely reader Chris Lomaka.

Australian 3D designer Lars Christian started Tiny Treehouses as a passion project during Covid. After a very successful Kickstarter campaign, the company began producing kits in earnest in September 2020.

“Many people ask me where the idea for Tiny Treehouses came from. One afternoon I was daydreaming on my plant-filled balcony (I may have a small plant obsession), and I just started imagining little homes in the plants where garden elves might live. I started sketching a few designs, which developed into technical drawings, which led to my first prototype model. At that point I realized I had created something special.”

– Lars Christian

Priced between $35 and $49, these beautiful kits would make an outstanding gift for almost anyone (with good eyesight and dexterity, that is).

You can see all the remarkable creations by Tiny Treehouses on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Tiny Treehouses

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge2
    September 27, 2022 at 8:16 am

    Super cool. I’ll be starting on my small plant obsession today so that I can have a treehouse.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    September 27, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Not sure what I would do with them but I want all of them. They are beautiful. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    September 27, 2022 at 8:58 am

    Very smart. Would be fun to make one.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.