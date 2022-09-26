My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: I’ll Drink to That

by 3 Comments

barclay 0

Nick Barclay

8/24/18: Because I was on medication, I have had no liquor for the last three months. This week, I finished the pills, and tonight, for the first time since May, I get to fill my wine glass with something besides seltzer. In honor of my happy reunion with adult beverages, I thought I’d go looking for an artist whose work celebrated cocktails.

Sydney, Australia-based designer/art director Nick Barclay is known for his brilliant minimalist reductions of many instantly-recognizable cultural things like movie posters, album covers, cities, and the like. But though his illustrations are all clever and entertaining, it is his cocktail posters I want to celebrate today. I briefly worried that they were too simple, but I realized their sparsity is pure genius, so here they are!

I will be raising a glass to all you lovelies tonight. Cheers!

You can see all of Barclay’s wonderful illustrations on his website, and you can follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

All images property of Nick Barclay.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: I’ll Drink to That

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    September 26, 2022 at 8:24 am

    These are sensational! I should get one for my IH

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. lois
    September 26, 2022 at 8:36 am

    I do like these. Minimalism at its finest.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    September 26, 2022 at 9:46 am

    I also enjoyed all of them also. I am a big Bloody Mary fan but I sure have a different reciepe. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.