Happy Caturday!

Since I was away for two weeks (and it took me 3 weeks to respond to comments), I thought a special Saturday treat was in order. No repost today.
This is “Dear Kitten,” a collaboration between humorist ZeFrank and Purina cat food. I think it’s just adorable. Hope you enjoy it, and remember to watch out for Vacuuuum…
October 1, 2022 at 8:36 am
fter the last 48 hours I need this today. HAPPY HAPPY. I am going to be just fine. Zero damage from the hurricane. Not going to bore you with my medical problems. Just be sure you know that you can discharge yourself for a hospital in the good old USA. I did it yesterday. Nope there were not happy but I just don’t care. A hospital is not a prison. I signed the paper saying I was leaving against their advice. Guess by now you know me well enough to know I do my own thing. Hal
October 1, 2022 at 10:20 am
Hal–what are we going to do with you?! ❤
October 1, 2022 at 10:21 am
This was hilarious! Kitten: **yeah, whatever you say** 😹
October 1, 2022 at 11:39 am
Thanks for a much needed laugh after evacuating with our two kitties. We were lucky our house is fine. One of the cats didn’t want to ever vacate the hotel bed cave. Took an hour of strategic planning.
October 1, 2022 at 12:05 pm
Completely adorable.
