Repost: Who’s a Good Boy?

Maria Davison Ramos, Overall Winner and Man’s Best Friend 1st Place Winner
7/31/17: Every year, the Mayfair, London-based Kennel Club holds a competition for Dog Photographer of the Year. The competition is open to photographers from all over the world, and this year’s 12th annual competition included 10K entries from 74 different countries. It seems the word is spreading, and the competition was fierce.
Here are a few of my favorites. I think you’re going to love them. You can check out all the winners on The Kennel Club’s website.
All images property of The Kennel Club and the photographers.
Man’s Best Friend Category 2nd Place Winner Emma Williams, UK
Man’s Best Friend Category 3rd Place Winner Annemarie King, UK
Oldies Category 1st Place Winner John Liot, UK
Dogs at Play Category 1st Place Winner Kaylee Greer, USA
Dog Portrait 1st Place Winner, Anastasia Vetkovskaya, Russia
Dogs at Play Category 3rd Place Winner Will Holdcroft, UK
Dogs at Work 2nd Place Winner Lucy Charman, UK
Dogs at Play Category 2nd Place Winner Rodrigo Capuski, Brazil
Dog Portrait 2nd Place Winner, David Yanez, UK
Rescue Dogs Charity Category 3rd Place Winner Kaylee Greer, USA
Assistance Dogs Charity Category 2nd Place Winner John Ferrett, UK
I Love Dogs Because… (Ages 11 to 17) 2nd Place Winner Summer Clark, UK
Oldies Category 2nd Place Winner Igor Abramovich, UK
Judges’ Special Mention Rescue Dog Charity Category Victoria Watts, UK
Puppies Category 2nd Place Winner Tracy Kirby, Ireland
Judges’ Special Mention Puppies Category Katrina Wilson, UK
Judges’ Special Mention Rescue Dog Charity Category Julian Gottfried, USA
