Repost: Practical Beauty

12/30/17: Just because something serves a practical purpose, doesn’t mean it can’t be art, and Terraza Stained Glass has cracked the code. Mastering the delicate balance between beauty and practicality, Terraza makes everything from transoms, doors, and windows to gifts, home decor, and the best looking house numbers I’ve ever seen. In addition to their stunning original designs, they can also do custom work and even restore of your most treasured antique stained glass pieces. The company is also generous with their knowledge, teaching stained glass classes at all skill levels.

You can buy Terraza Stained Glass’s beautiful work on their website, on Custom Made, and in their Etsy shop.

All images property of Terraza Stained Glass.