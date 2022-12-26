The Symmetrical Brain

Eduardi Tsokolakyan

One of the best benefits of writing this blog for the last nearly 9 years is that my search for beauty takes me to some incredible places and shows me some amazing people. Today, we’re celebrating the mind-blowing portraits by Eduardi Tsokolakyan. Watching him work makes me believe in magic. How on earth does he do it? This man is using parts of his brain I’m pretty sure I don’t even possess. And he can do it using either (or, more often, both) hand!

He seems to use two main techniques. First, there’s his ridiculously-good cut paper portraits. Then there’s his tapped portraits where he makes between 2 and 10 pictures at once using markers, pens, or pencils attached to sticks. Would this be considered pointillism? I don’t even know. HOW DO YOU FIGURE OUT YOU CAN DO THESE THINGS? I’ve used the term ‘mind-blowing’ before, but nothing has compared to this lad’s work. Oh, and he also works in eggs. And string. I think I need to lie down.

I did a bit of reading about ambidexterity, and I learned some interesting things. First, ambidexterity usually means that the left and right sides of the brain are essentially symmetrical. Truly ambidextrous people are twice as likely to show severe signs of ADHD. There is also an increased risk for schizophrenia. On the plus side, they are also more likely to experience synesthesia (hearing colors, seeing music, and other cool abilities), which I’m sure makes them better artists.

Our man Tsokolakyan posts time-lapse videos of the creation of his remarkable works, which he then puts to music. F.Y.I., he is also not afraid of explicit lyrics, so if you’re watching the Instagram posts below at work or around little ones, you might want to mute before playing them.

You can see all of the gobsmacking work by Eduardi Tsokolakyan on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.