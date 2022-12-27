The Ice Poet

Photo: Antonio Calanni for AP

We just bought tickets to take The Littles (our nephew’s 3-year-old twins) to Disney on Ice, so YouTube just started suggesting skating videos to me. I’m not mad about it. Figure skating is an art form I’ve explored before, so when I clicked on the first recommended video, Isabeau Levito’s short program at the U.S. Championships, I expected to see something pretty. This now-15-year-old athlete absolutely blew me away! Her artistry and musicality are every bit as impressive as her athleticism. What a wonder!

Her beautiful choreography is done by coach Yulia Kuznetsova, and it’s just marvelous. And whoever’s picking her costumes has quite an eye. She looks so elegant! Her music choices are really solid, too. Levita skates out of the Skating Club of Southern NJ. They must be so proud of her.

You can follow the adorable Isabeau Levito on Instagram and you can learn more about her on the US Figure Skating Fanzone website.