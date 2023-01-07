Repost: Light as a Feather

1/6/15: Chris Maynard creates spectacular works of bird-centric art often using just one feather.

His favorite tools are the tiny surgery scissors, forceps, scalpel, and magnifying glasses passed down through his family from his opthalmic surgeon grandfather. Armed with only these tools, he creates tiny, perfect, incredibly detailed birds out of shed feathers. He collects the feathers from private aviaries and zoos across the world, and with the exception of the turkey and grouse feathers, none are from birds native to North America.

I have a little experience working with feathers, though my results weren’t nearly as artistic. However, I can tell you that even though that parade was 4+ years ago, and since Hurricane Sandy we have had to replace the entire floor where the feather work was done, we’re still finding feather wisps every time we clean. I can only imagine what his house/studio/sinuses must look like.

You can learn more about Chris Maynard’s lovely feather art on his website.