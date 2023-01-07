My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Light as a Feather

by 3 Comments

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

1/6/15: Chris Maynard creates spectacular works of bird-centric art often using just one feather.

His favorite tools are the tiny surgery scissors, forceps, scalpel, and magnifying glasses passed down through his family from his opthalmic surgeon grandfather. Armed with only these tools, he creates tiny, perfect, incredibly detailed birds out of shed feathers. He collects the feathers from private aviaries and zoos across the world, and with the exception of the turkey and grouse feathers, none are from birds native to North America.

I have a little experience working with feathers, though my results weren’t nearly as artistic. However, I can tell you that even though that parade was 4+ years ago, and since Hurricane Sandy we have had to replace the entire floor where the feather work was done, we’re still finding feather wisps every time we clean. I can only imagine what his house/studio/sinuses must look like.

You can learn more about Chris Maynard’s lovely feather art on his website.

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: Light as a Feather

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    January 7, 2023 at 10:11 am

    Unique doesn’t really mean much here. How in the world do you cut up a feather and it not fall apart. Next time I find one I will give it a try.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    January 7, 2023 at 12:15 pm

    They left out the important part. You need two steady working hands. Mine don’t fit the requirement. With that said, outstanding beautiful work. Loved all of them. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. swallowridge2
    January 7, 2023 at 7:13 pm

    These are amazing, I’d love to see them in person. Or see a video on how one is made!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.