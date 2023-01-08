Repost: Birds From the Bay of Plenty

12/7/16: Sculptor Rex Homan is an interesting guy. Born in New Zealand in 1940, Horman grew up in Auckland, then moved to the Bay of Plenty, an area known for its Māori villages. Horman himself is of Māori, Irish and Scottish descent, and what really struck me about his art are the strong traces of each of those cultures in his beautiful work.

Homan says his graceful pieces are intended to honor the spirits of the birds he sculpts. He tends to work region by region, so, for example, he’ll focus exclusively on birds from Vancouver before moving on to another location.

Since moving to Broad Channel (which community shares space with a wildlife refuge), Beloved and I have become big fans of birds, so today is extra special for me. Homan’s water birds and birds of prey are especially lovely to me. Here’s one more artist to put on the when-I-win-the-lottery list!

All images property of Rex Homan.