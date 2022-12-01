Wooden Islands Birds

Wooden Island Birds

I wish I’d discovered these little adorables in time for my gift guide! These are the absolutely darling little bird and other carvings by Wooden Islands, and I truly cannot get enough! Though they are somewhat minimalist on their details, they beautifully communicate not just the breed but the personality of their adorable subjects. I’ve ordered one for my dad (he loves cardinals), and if it’s as wonderful as it looks, there will be a flock headed my way for future gifts. Best stocking stuffer ever!

I will say I was a bit disappointed to learn that the birds and all their products are designed and carved in Hong Kong, but as long as they’re handmade, I don’t think it matters much from whence they hail.

You can see all of Wooden Island’s wonderful birds on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.