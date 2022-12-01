Wooden Islands Birds

I wish I’d discovered these little adorables in time for my gift guide! These are the absolutely darling little bird and other carvings by Wooden Islands, and I truly cannot get enough! Though they are somewhat minimalist on their details, they beautifully communicate not just the breed but the personality of their adorable subjects. I’ve ordered one for my dad (he loves cardinals), and if it’s as wonderful as it looks, there will be a flock headed my way for future gifts. Best stocking stuffer ever!
I will say I was a bit disappointed to learn that the birds and all their products are designed and carved in Hong Kong, but as long as they’re handmade, I don’t think it matters much from whence they hail.
You can see all of Wooden Island’s wonderful birds on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
December 1, 2022 at 6:56 am
Another great find. I loved all of them but I especially like the make Cardnial. My favorite bird. Sometime in 2023 I plan on moving back to greater Memphis TN to be with family. Hal
December 1, 2022 at 9:43 am
That’s what I bought for my dad!
December 1, 2022 at 9:27 am
Oh how cute…and there is even a chickadee
December 1, 2022 at 9:44 am
They’re just adorable!
December 1, 2022 at 9:48 am
I love the chickadee.
December 1, 2022 at 10:58 am
So cute and fat!
December 1, 2022 at 10:48 am
I would probably be using tissues like crazy just because that little bear container is so darn cute!
December 1, 2022 at 10:59 am
We used to have an Easter Island tissue dispenser and it made me laugh every time I used it. I’m sure my tissue use went up just for the fun of it.
December 1, 2022 at 4:07 pm
I love the podgy, dumpling shapes of all the birds and the way the carved facets (I am sure there is a word for that but I don’t know it) are still visible.
