My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Wooden Islands Birds

Wooden Island Birds

I wish I’d discovered these little adorables in time for my gift guide! These are the absolutely darling little bird and other carvings by Wooden Islands, and I truly cannot get enough! Though they are somewhat minimalist on their details, they beautifully communicate not just the breed but the personality of their adorable subjects. I’ve ordered one for my dad (he loves cardinals), and if it’s as wonderful as it looks, there will be a flock headed my way for future gifts. Best stocking stuffer ever!

I will say I was a bit disappointed to learn that the birds and all their products are designed and carved in Hong Kong, but as long as they’re handmade, I don’t think it matters much from whence they hail.

You can see all of Wooden Island’s wonderful birds on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Wooden Islands Birds

  1. janhaltn
    December 1, 2022 at 6:56 am

    Another great find. I loved all of them but I especially like the make Cardnial. My favorite bird. Sometime in 2023 I plan on moving back to greater Memphis TN to be with family. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

  2. bcparkison
    December 1, 2022 at 9:27 am

    Oh how cute…and there is even a chickadee

    Liked by 2 people

  4. lois
    December 1, 2022 at 10:48 am

    I would probably be using tissues like crazy just because that little bear container is so darn cute!

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 1, 2022 at 4:07 pm

    I love the podgy, dumpling shapes of all the birds and the way the carved facets (I am sure there is a word for that but I don’t know it) are still visible.

    Liked by 1 person

