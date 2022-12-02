Artfully Aware

Blogger Ariel Adkins was formerly known for being Twitter’s Curator of Art, Culture, & Community. Alas, she was one of those caught up in the company’s widespread layoffs last month, but I am 100% sure she’ll land on her (very talented) feet.
Although Twitter undoubtedly took up most of Adkins’s time, she still managed to complete some jaw-dropping art-as-fashion projects of her own. The young woman lost her artist mother Rosemary in 2018, and so she started her Artfully Awear project as both a tribute and a way of expressing her grief over that loss. Using the “language of fashion,” Adkins creates fashions that replicate (and, in some cases, add to) well-known works of art. Literal art-to-wear! Her designs feature hand-painted fabrics that bring to life the joyful artworks she mimics.
You can follow the positive, talented, temporarily unemployed Ariel Adkins on her Instagram.
December 2, 2022 at 8:41 am
Elon Musk’s loss. What a talent she is!
December 2, 2022 at 9:09 am
Artfully fun.
December 2, 2022 at 9:15 am
I need to really be careful in choosiing my words. I think what she has done is outstanding. Beautiful. I just don’t consider the “art” hanging on the wall she used is art. I am a realist when it comes to art. Also, giving temputure etc. I would probably enjoy the show out in the farm. Hal Is it on the farm or in the farm? Probably at the farm. 🙂
December 2, 2022 at 9:48 am
Like I need more ideas for more projects but WOW–the understanding of color and design to transition painted elements to clothing is what makes this work so very well. Each work she chose is a masterpiece of color theory, brushwork and composition and while the risk of losing some of that impact is high, she seems to have managed to avoid that pitfall. As an artist who works with existing elements like quilter fabric, I want to see more than copies of things–to successfully “riff” off something existing requires a transformation, which is why this is so compelling. Bravo!
December 2, 2022 at 10:03 am
Learn something new from this list. Never knew it had a name. Your post sent me digging into the Internet. Thanks Hal
