Artfully Aware

Ariel Adkins in her skirt inspired by Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future; on view October 12, 2018-April 23, 2019

Blogger Ariel Adkins was formerly known for being Twitter’s Curator of Art, Culture, & Community. Alas, she was one of those caught up in the company’s widespread layoffs last month, but I am 100% sure she’ll land on her (very talented) feet.

Although Twitter undoubtedly took up most of Adkins’s time, she still managed to complete some jaw-dropping art-as-fashion projects of her own. The young woman lost her artist mother Rosemary in 2018, and so she started her Artfully Awear project as both a tribute and a way of expressing her grief over that loss. Using the “language of fashion,” Adkins creates fashions that replicate (and, in some cases, add to) well-known works of art. Literal art-to-wear! Her designs feature hand-painted fabrics that bring to life the joyful artworks she mimics.

You can follow the positive, talented, temporarily unemployed Ariel Adkins on her Instagram.

Today would have been my 9 year work anniversary at Twitter, and instead it’s my first day as a former Tweep. 🐦🫡



While my time at Twitter has just come to an end, I am endlessly grateful for the experience of a lifetime that this little bird afforded me. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/uYnne3ihRL — Ariel Adkins (@artfullyawear) November 4, 2022