My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Artfully Aware

by 5 Comments

Ariel Adkins in her skirt inspired by Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future; on view October 12, 2018-April 23, 2019

Blogger Ariel Adkins was formerly known for being Twitter’s Curator of Art, Culture, & Community. Alas, she was one of those caught up in the company’s widespread layoffs last month, but I am 100% sure she’ll land on her (very talented) feet.

Although Twitter undoubtedly took up most of Adkins’s time, she still managed to complete some jaw-dropping art-as-fashion projects of her own. The young woman lost her artist mother Rosemary in 2018, and so she started her Artfully Awear project as both a tribute and a way of expressing her grief over that loss. Using the “language of fashion,” Adkins creates fashions that replicate (and, in some cases, add to) well-known works of art. Literal art-to-wear! Her designs feature hand-painted fabrics that bring to life the joyful artworks she mimics.

You can follow the positive, talented, temporarily unemployed Ariel Adkins on her Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Artfully Aware

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    December 2, 2022 at 8:41 am

    Elon Musk’s loss. What a talent she is!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    December 2, 2022 at 9:15 am

    I need to really be careful in choosiing my words. I think what she has done is outstanding. Beautiful. I just don’t consider the “art” hanging on the wall she used is art. I am a realist when it comes to art. Also, giving temputure etc. I would probably enjoy the show out in the farm. Hal Is it on the farm or in the farm? Probably at the farm. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  4. artfulblasphemer
    December 2, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Like I need more ideas for more projects but WOW–the understanding of color and design to transition painted elements to clothing is what makes this work so very well. Each work she chose is a masterpiece of color theory, brushwork and composition and while the risk of losing some of that impact is high, she seems to have managed to avoid that pitfall. As an artist who works with existing elements like quilter fabric, I want to see more than copies of things–to successfully “riff” off something existing requires a transformation, which is why this is so compelling. Bravo!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.