Repost: The Unattainables

12/29/19: My friend SKB sent me a link to today’s artist’s work, and Beloved and I lost an hour oohing and aahing over her unbelievable work. These are truly the best felted animals I have ever seen. Created by mystery woman Yulia Derevschikova from Khabarovsk, Russia, there are hundreds of the little darlings on her Instagram. But what about the artist? How does she do it? Where does she sell them? HOW DO I GET ONE? We may never know.
I guess we will have to be content with just gazing longingly at the amazing creations by Yulia Derevschikova on Instagram.
December 3, 2022 at 6:55 am
Super Cute!!! The one that I was going to buy was already sold if the price was in my range for my granddaughter Xmas. She raises rabbits. Again and again – I LOVE all of them – Hal
December 3, 2022 at 10:07 am
Beyond me how these could be done …by hand.
December 3, 2022 at 8:36 pm
I love felted creatures and these are the best I have seen.
