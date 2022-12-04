My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Lady Killers*

by 3 Comments

*(A.K.A. How Not to Spouse)

christmas

12/22/17: I pride myself on my gift guides. I spend all year gathering the items therein, I carefully curate the lists,  and I firmly stand behind every hand-picked item in them. Today’s post is not one of those. If anything, this is an anti-gift guide.

In postwar America, the majority of women spent their days cooking and cleaning and making themselves appealing to their husbands. And what do you think the advertising world thought these hard-working women deserved, nay, desired for Christmas? Art? Theater tickets? Music? Jewelry? Or, heaven fore-fend, books? Nope. They convinced these idiotic husbands that what their wives wanted vacuums, electric mixers, girdles. GIRDLES. Seriously.

So gentlemen (and others) who are buying a gift – Christmas or otherwise – for your lady, please take the hint. No vacuums. No mixers. And absolutely no damned girdles.

xmas 0axmas 1xmas 1axmas 2xmas 2axmas 3xmas 3axmas 3bxmas 4xmas 4axmas 4bxmas 5

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: The Lady Killers*

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    December 4, 2022 at 7:19 am

    When we first met I recall my OH telling me his Dad bought his Mum a vacuum for Christmas. I soon put him right on gift giving but sadly the damage was done and he’s never reached the lofty heights of my Dad who always found perfect gifts (and cards) for everyone.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    December 4, 2022 at 8:35 am

    I remember those days. I got my NEW wife (Jan) a sewing machine for her wedding gift. Her mother made all of the Bride and Bridemaid dresses. I thought she would be an expert using a sewing machine. As it turned out, she didn’t know how to turn one on. Today my daugher-in-law has it and uses it. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    December 4, 2022 at 10:16 am

    I have had some of these myself. lol

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.