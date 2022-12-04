Repost: The Lady Killers*

*(A.K.A. How Not to Spouse)
12/22/17: I pride myself on my gift guides. I spend all year gathering the items therein, I carefully curate the lists, and I firmly stand behind every hand-picked item in them. Today’s post is not one of those. If anything, this is an anti-gift guide.
In postwar America, the majority of women spent their days cooking and cleaning and making themselves appealing to their husbands. And what do you think the advertising world thought these hard-working women deserved, nay, desired for Christmas? Art? Theater tickets? Music? Jewelry? Or, heaven fore-fend, books? Nope. They convinced these idiotic husbands that what their wives wanted vacuums, electric mixers, girdles. GIRDLES. Seriously.
So gentlemen (and others) who are buying a gift – Christmas or otherwise – for your lady, please take the hint. No vacuums. No mixers. And absolutely no damned girdles.
December 4, 2022 at 7:19 am
When we first met I recall my OH telling me his Dad bought his Mum a vacuum for Christmas. I soon put him right on gift giving but sadly the damage was done and he’s never reached the lofty heights of my Dad who always found perfect gifts (and cards) for everyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
December 4, 2022 at 8:35 am
I remember those days. I got my NEW wife (Jan) a sewing machine for her wedding gift. Her mother made all of the Bride and Bridemaid dresses. I thought she would be an expert using a sewing machine. As it turned out, she didn’t know how to turn one on. Today my daugher-in-law has it and uses it. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 4, 2022 at 10:16 am
I have had some of these myself. lol
LikeLike