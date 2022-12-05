Delicious New York

For the first time ever, the Museum of the City of New York challenged local bakers to make gingerbread replicas that represented their boroughs. The event, known as Gingerbread NYC, received entries from all over the city, and a panel of NYC-based bakers and artists judged the competition. The winners’ work is on display through January 8, 2023, at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.

All decorations on the structures must be 100% edible, and the main structure had to be at least 75% gingerbread. The hardest part, once you got past the engineering, was navigating the city’s flawed streets to get the pieces to the museum in one piece. That must have been so stressful!

You can learn more about Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off on the exhibit’s website.