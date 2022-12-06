Passionate Geometry

Ryan Joseph Gems

I have written before about unusual gemstones, but these amazing cuts by California native Ryan Anderson (A.K.A. Ryan Joseph) are giving those earlier artists a run for their money. Using a combination of carving and faceting, Anderson takes his stones to the next level. The award-winning gem artist specializes in concave gemstone faceting, gemstone carvings, and what’s known as fantasy gemstone faceting. Fantasy indeed! And it turns out gem carving is the artist’s passion as well as his business.

“I absolutely LOVE working with crystals. Colored stones are so special, and making gemstone art is one of my favorite addictions. Whether I am at the mine pulling out world-class scepters or sunstones, or in my studio making gemstone art, I never feel like I am working a day in my life because I love everything I do. Everything I do in my life I would be doing regardless if it was my ‘job’ or not. I have tailored my life completely around my passions, and I hope to inspire people to be brave enough to take the same leap and do what they love, every day of their life… Take the plunge and do something that brings you joy. It is incredible what we can attract when we are doing the things we love.” – Ryan Anderson interview with RockNGem

Anderson typically works with amethyst, aquamarine, garnet, opal, Oregon sunstone, and tourmaline, and his creations look like they’d be capable of magic. He carves his stones using a full ULTRA-TEC caving setup. Along with a few friends, he’s been buying up mines to supply his rock habit. Anderson’s mind-blowing cuts have inspired some very talented jewelry designers to create some exceptional pieces.

You can follow Ryan Anderson’s beautiful work on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.