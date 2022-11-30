Always say Thnks

‘Investments of gratitude’ is how the folks at Thnks describe their product. Their premise is simple: you use their app to send a thank you message and gift to colleagues, clients, and vendors, and in turn, your relationships are strengthened (and you’ve made someone’s day). The app and service are meant to be used as business tools, but I honestly think that though the motive might be less than selfless, the overall effect on the world is inherently good. It’s like taking the time to acknowledge a service person by name or paying a stranger a compliment. Small things can have ripples that reach farther than you’d think.
Thnks has spent some time exploring the psychology of gratitude (and how it affects business relationships). I can tell you from personal experience, both at the law firm for all those years and now in residential real estate, making an effort to acknowledge what someone has done for you, even if it’s just them doing their job, makes both the giver (of thanks) and the recipient feel better. When I’m having a rough day, I try to be extra kind to the people with whom I interact, and the result is that everyone’s day is improved.
According to Thnks, gratitude has lasting positive effects on our brains, improves our sleep, reduces our stress, and improves our self esteem. Wow! It can also help build and maintain relationships and lower our risks of depression, anxiety, and drub abuse.
You can learn more about how to use Thnks in your business on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
Tons of things have changed in the last 82 years that I have been on this planet. Everything is hurry hurry. I tip of the hat and a thankyou is mostly gone. We live in the so called ‘information age’. I think the old days were much better but you can’t stop change. I try my best to “like” the posts of other regulars. It started with just one regular that lives in Florida. But it is my way of saying, “Thanks for your post. I enjoyed reading it”. Hal
