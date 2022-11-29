Sinkus or Swim

Jeremy Sinkus

Massachusetts-based glass artist Jeremy Sinkus is a bit obsessed with geology and the sea, and his work often incorporates both of his loves. He describes his work as ‘subterranean designs in glass,’ and I describe them as glorious. You know I love glass and oceanic themes always attract me, so Sinkus’s art is extra special to me. Even his more abstract pieces feel like they were born in the sea.

Though Sinkus began his explorations into the medium of glass in a glass blowing studio, he felt he needed to pursue a method that was more solitary. (Glass blowing is more of a team sport.) He began exploring flame work with borosilicate glass, and it changed his life. He has since moved on to mostly cast glass forms which he then manipulates to simulate windows into the oceanic world and/or to mimic the forms of natural minerals.

“Glass is what you want it to be. For me, when it is hot it is water and when its cold it is stone. The answers always seem to lie beneath, the truths and mysteries are below the surface. I am always creating designs that have a way of both looking into it and are found under a surface. Whether it is crystals and minerals found below ground or the universe submerged in the sea.” – Jeremy Sinkus

You can follow Jeremy Sinkus on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.