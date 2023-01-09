I rarely write about movies, but I stumbled across this beautiful piece over the weekend, and I just had to share. This Beautiful Fantastic tells the story of a shy, interesting, intelligent young woman and how she comes to appreciate nature and the people around her. The telling of her story is remarkably sensitive and quirky, and has just enough magic in it to keep you completely spellbound. There’s a fair amount of humor in it, too, and some lovely characters, and the gardens are just magnificent. I found the whole thing, even the sad bits, to be wonderfully entertaining and a real pleasure.

Jessica Brown Findlay is a pure pleasure to watch, and her co-leads, played by the amazing Todd Wilkinson and Andrew Scott, are equally perfect in their roles. I was somewhat surprised to learn it was released in 2016. How did I miss it? I’m so glad this charming modern fairytale finally turned up in my recommendations. I sincerely hope you enjoy it as much as I did!

You can watch This Beautiful Fantastic on Amazon Prime Video.