Recently, I got into a conversation with someone about unexpected sources of stress relief, and she told me about Earth FM. This is a not-for-profit, free, web-based radio station which streams natural soundscapes from around the world.

“Based on empirical evidence as well as numerous recent studies from all over the world, listening to natural soundscapes (particularly mindful listening) has a great positive impact on our wellbeing, and potentially on our respect for nature. However, these soundscapes are increasingly scarce as we humans continue to destroy the natural ecosystems which produce them. That’s where earth.fm comes in: as well as sharing a new natural soundscape every day, we’re actively helping the community to go out in nature more often and discover a deeper, more direct connection with the wonders around us, which can lead to more well being on individual and collective levels.” – About Earth FM

You can listen by region, you can search by mood, duration, predominant sound, or habitat, or you can go to their YouTube channel to get hour-long sound scapes based on vibe and purpose (like “Calming Rainforest Sounds for Sleep”).

You can tune in on the Earth FM website, and you can follow them on YouTube and Instagram.