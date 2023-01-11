Note: Once again, life got away from me and I forgot to set up a fully-written blog post for today. Please excuse my mess.
What’s better than a tiny house? A tiny house boat, that’s what!
“Pax is a tiny float home that was lovingly restored and renovated by Jason and Cayley over the course of a year and a half. It was one of 25 boats built in Victoria, Canada for Expo ’86 but it had fallen into disrepair. With some incredible woodwork and craftsmanship by the pair, respectively a shipwright and a carpenter, it’s now an absolutely stunning 1 bedroom home on the water!!”– Jason Levine
You can learn more about Jason Levine’s adorable houseboat Pax on his Wood and Wind Instagram.
January 11, 2023 at 7:19 am
That looks so sweet!
January 11, 2023 at 9:00 am
Wow…good job. Certainy not child proof but maybe fun to live for singles or a couple.
January 11, 2023 at 9:36 am
Two very talented people who created a beautiful place to live.
January 11, 2023 at 3:27 pm
What a gorgeous boat. The craftsmanship and attention to detail is excellent. As always, I don’t think I could live full-time in such a small space but I would love it for a vacation or a bolt-hole.
January 11, 2023 at 4:09 pm
One of the dreams of my life. I want to take it up to the head waters of the Mississippi river. Float it down to New Orleans slowly. Today, due to medical needs it is never going to happen but I can still dream. They did a great job with it. Hal
January 11, 2023 at 5:56 pm
LOL…Might be a “slow boat” with the Mississippi being so dried up. Hope the recent rains have helped.
