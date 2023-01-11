Note: Once again, life got away from me and I forgot to set up a fully-written blog post for today. Please excuse my mess.

What’s better than a tiny house? A tiny house boat, that’s what!

“Pax is a tiny float home that was lovingly restored and renovated by Jason and Cayley over the course of a year and a half. It was one of 25 boats built in Victoria, Canada for Expo ’86 but it had fallen into disrepair. With some incredible woodwork and craftsmanship by the pair, respectively a shipwright and a carpenter, it’s now an absolutely stunning 1 bedroom home on the water!!” – Jason Levine

You can learn more about Jason Levine’s adorable houseboat Pax on his Wood and Wind Instagram.