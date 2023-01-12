Etsomnia™ 353: A Real Gem

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.
Since the mid-eighties, I’ve been collecting loose gemstones. My collection is relatively modest, but it still makes me happy. I have small diamonds in an array of colors, emeralds, sapphires, opals, and a few random gems as well. I love showing them to people, and I occasionally take them out and look at them just because. They currently at least serve no purpose. I originally intended to take up fine jewelry making and imagined how glad I’d be to have gems at hand on which to practice. I’ve never gotten past the collecting stage, however. Maybe someday…
That doesn’t stop me from occasionally perusing natural gems for sale, and Etsy has some wonderful ones! I’m especially drawn to unusual colors and shapes.
January 12, 2023 at 10:43 am
I’ll take the green
January 12, 2023 at 2:41 pm
I will take all of them. Not, just the green 🙂 Beautful collection. Hal
January 12, 2023 at 3:23 pm
Of course, I am smitten with the pastel rainbow at the end but I am also quite taken by that salt and pepper diamond – and I am not usually drawn to diamonds. You have also taught me about some gems that were unfamiliar to me as I don’t believe I had heard of Moissanites before – or else I have but have since forgotten.
The toothsome quartz made me laugh, even more so than it would normally because all of the other images were so alluring.
