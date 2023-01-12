Etsomnia™ 353: A Real Gem

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

Above: Certified Natural Colombian Emeralds by NewYorkGemsCo

Since the mid-eighties, I’ve been collecting loose gemstones. My collection is relatively modest, but it still makes me happy. I have small diamonds in an array of colors, emeralds, sapphires, opals, and a few random gems as well. I love showing them to people, and I occasionally take them out and look at them just because. They currently at least serve no purpose. I originally intended to take up fine jewelry making and imagined how glad I’d be to have gems at hand on which to practice. I’ve never gotten past the collecting stage, however. Maybe someday…

That doesn’t stop me from occasionally perusing natural gems for sale, and Etsy has some wonderful ones! I’m especially drawn to unusual colors and shapes.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my Etsomnia™ posts!

I can never seem to get enough opals… AAA+++ Faceted Opal Gemstone Lot by KareemGemsWorld

While I’m mostly drawn to faceted gems, sometimes a carved gem is too handsome to pass up! (Wish I could afford this one…) 56ct Carved Amethyst by DavidJThomasJewelry

My collection includes a lot of sapphires in a lot of colors, but I don’t have this one… Peacock Sapphire by GemsVerge

I’ve never seen a lip-shaped cut before. Cute! Red Mozambique Garnet by Gemspectra

Though not terribly valuable, Moissanites can be really striking gems! Cyan Portuguese Cut Moissanite by MoissaniteShop

Square cuts are always my favorites. Natural Fancy Yellow Moissanite by MoissaniteShop

I have purchased a number of mixed colored diamond parcels over the years, and they make me so happy! Parcel of mixed shape natural color diamonds by Jaitragems

I find bi-color gems to be so interesting! Bi-Color Emerald-Cut Tourmaline by Havengemcorner

While perhaps not for everyone, I think these little coffin-shaped onyx gems would be perfect in Halloween-themed (or goth) jewelry. Natural Black Onyx Cabochons by LaxmiEnterprisesCo

I don’t yet have a salt and pepper diamond. Tempting! 0.80ct Natural Salt & Pepper Hexagon-Cut Diamond by TirthGemsLtd

Getting a pair of cut-matched, contrasting-color stones is a great idea! Natural Spinel Kite-Cut Pair by GemsVerge

Like me, you might have assumed there’d be nothing too awful today. This carved quartz proves us both wrong.

Gorgeous colors! Tropical Sunset Tourmaline by RavensteinGemCo

OMG so cute! Natural Carved Fluorite Shells by IndianGemsHouse

I mostly limit my collecting to natural, untreated stones, but I would make an exception for these beauties. Set of genuine treated colored diamonds by FrogRareGems

They don’t exactly fit in with my collection, but I may have to give in to the lure of these gorgeous geodes! Rainbow Agate Eggs by BuyVibeCrystals

Wow! Peach-Walnut Schiller Oregon Sunstone (Labradorite) by RavensteinGemCo

Blue diamonds are my kryptonite, no matter how tiny. Parcel of natural blue diamonds by NarshihaGemAndJewels

Yummy! Natural 130ct Copper Rutilated Quartz by SKJewelsHouse

These are amazing! Purple Copper Turquoise Briolette Pair by PBGemstones

I’m pretty sure I’m going to be dreaming about this set of 10 graduated pastel stones! Emerald-Cut Fancy Color Sapphires by GemsSources