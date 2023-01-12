My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 353: A Real Gem

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

Above: Certified Natural Colombian Emeralds by NewYorkGemsCo

Since the mid-eighties, I’ve been collecting loose gemstones. My collection is relatively modest, but it still makes me happy. I have small diamonds in an array of colors, emeralds, sapphires, opals, and a few random gems as well. I love showing them to people, and I occasionally take them out and look at them just because. They currently at least serve no purpose. I originally intended to take up fine jewelry making and imagined how glad I’d be to have gems at hand on which to practice. I’ve never gotten past the collecting stage, however. Maybe someday…

That doesn’t stop me from occasionally perusing natural gems for sale, and Etsy has some wonderful ones! I’m especially drawn to unusual colors and shapes.

I can never seem to get enough opals… AAA+++ Faceted Opal Gemstone Lot by KareemGemsWorld
While I’m mostly drawn to faceted gems, sometimes a carved gem is too handsome to pass up! (Wish I could afford this one…) 56ct Carved Amethyst by DavidJThomasJewelry
My collection includes a lot of sapphires in a lot of colors, but I don’t have this one… Peacock Sapphire by GemsVerge
I’ve never seen a lip-shaped cut before. Cute! Red Mozambique Garnet by Gemspectra
Though not terribly valuable, Moissanites can be really striking gems! Cyan Portuguese Cut Moissanite by MoissaniteShop
Square cuts are always my favorites. Natural Fancy Yellow Moissanite by MoissaniteShop
I have purchased a number of mixed colored diamond parcels over the years, and they make me so happy! Parcel of mixed shape natural color diamonds by Jaitragems
I find bi-color gems to be so interesting! Bi-Color Emerald-Cut Tourmaline by Havengemcorner
While perhaps not for everyone, I think these little coffin-shaped onyx gems would be perfect in Halloween-themed (or goth) jewelry. Natural Black Onyx Cabochons by LaxmiEnterprisesCo
I don’t yet have a salt and pepper diamond. Tempting! 0.80ct Natural Salt & Pepper Hexagon-Cut Diamond by TirthGemsLtd
Getting a pair of cut-matched, contrasting-color stones is a great idea! Natural Spinel Kite-Cut Pair by GemsVerge
Like me, you might have assumed there’d be nothing too awful today. This carved quartz proves us both wrong.
Gorgeous colors! Tropical Sunset Tourmaline by RavensteinGemCo
OMG so cute! Natural Carved Fluorite Shells by IndianGemsHouse
I mostly limit my collecting to natural, untreated stones, but I would make an exception for these beauties. Set of genuine treated colored diamonds by FrogRareGems
They don’t exactly fit in with my collection, but I may have to give in to the lure of these gorgeous geodes! Rainbow Agate Eggs by BuyVibeCrystals
Wow! Peach-Walnut Schiller Oregon Sunstone (Labradorite) by RavensteinGemCo
Blue diamonds are my kryptonite, no matter how tiny. Parcel of natural blue diamonds by NarshihaGemAndJewels
Yummy! Natural 130ct Copper Rutilated Quartz by SKJewelsHouse
These are amazing! Purple Copper Turquoise Briolette Pair by PBGemstones
I’m pretty sure I’m going to be dreaming about this set of 10 graduated pastel stones! Emerald-Cut Fancy Color Sapphires by GemsSources

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 353: A Real Gem

Leave a comment

  2. janhaltn
    January 12, 2023 at 2:41 pm

    I will take all of them. Not, just the green 🙂 Beautful collection. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 12, 2023 at 3:23 pm

    Of course, I am smitten with the pastel rainbow at the end but I am also quite taken by that salt and pepper diamond – and I am not usually drawn to diamonds. You have also taught me about some gems that were unfamiliar to me as I don’t believe I had heard of Moissanites before – or else I have but have since forgotten.

    The toothsome quartz made me laugh, even more so than it would normally because all of the other images were so alluring.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

