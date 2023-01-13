My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Rising Above

by Leave a comment

Getty Images for Americana Music

Poet, singer/songwriter, activist Allison Russell is a lot more than a beautiful voice and a pretty face. The young singer uses her music and her voice to get perspective on her own experiences as an abused child and to help others who have suffered similarly process theirs. Her powerful debut album, Outside Child, was nominated for three Grammy Awards.

“The record itself isn’t really about abuse. It’s about the journey out of that, and breaking those cycles.”

– Allison Russelll on Outside Child

Russell’s songs don’t shy away from any of her truths, including personal trauma, her mother’s mental illness, her experience with homelessness and hopelessness, and her experiences as a black woman in a world that often discounts her. She’s an amazingly talented storyteller, and I find it impossible to relate to her stories. Her lyrics are chillingly effective, and though terrible things happened to her, the music isn’t wallowing. It’s always rising above. I have such admiration for this woman.

I was the Queen of Westmount Park
It was all mine after dark
Old willow tree it was my throne
Till I till I went home
Father used me like a wife
Mother turned the blindest eye
Stole my body, spirit, pride
He did he did each night

One for the hate that loops and loops
Two for the poison at the roots
Three for the children breaking through
Four for the day we’re standing in the sun

4th Day Prayer by Allison Russell

You can listen to all of Allison Russell’s wonderful music on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.