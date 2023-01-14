My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Goin’ to the Chapel

by 6 Comments

Evolution Design

2/19/19: In the tiny English village of Forest-in-Teesdale, an old, abandoned chapel has been lovingly brought back to life as a gorgeous residence. Rehabilitated by the award-winning architects at Evolution Design, the building retains its charming, traditional exterior, while sporting gorgeous, modern designs on the interior.

The house has three bedrooms (with a bonus junior bedroom), each with its own bath. The house also features a charming kitchen, and a large dining/living area.

“Set in the very best walking area of the beautiful North Pennines, just a short walk from the famous High Force Waterfall, this stunning chapel conversion with its historic building fabric and modern interior design is a real Teesdale jewel. The original windows of the nineteenth century building have been reopened, framing dramatic views of the dales to create a spacious and luxurious self-catering holiday cottage for seven guests.

For a mere $231 per night, you can book a stay at this beautiful historical building on AirBNB.

All images property of Evolution Design.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Repost: Goin’ to the Chapel

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    January 14, 2023 at 9:47 am

    Beautiful job on fixing it up. Looks to be in the middle of no where but that would be a good thing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    January 14, 2023 at 11:32 am

    Outstanding work. I wonder who the original owner was? Did they just moved in? OK, I am very positive on this building and the work they did. GREAT job – Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.