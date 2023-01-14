Repost: Goin’ to the Chapel

Evolution Design

2/19/19: In the tiny English village of Forest-in-Teesdale, an old, abandoned chapel has been lovingly brought back to life as a gorgeous residence. Rehabilitated by the award-winning architects at Evolution Design, the building retains its charming, traditional exterior, while sporting gorgeous, modern designs on the interior.

The house has three bedrooms (with a bonus junior bedroom), each with its own bath. The house also features a charming kitchen, and a large dining/living area.

“Set in the very best walking area of the beautiful North Pennines, just a short walk from the famous High Force Waterfall, this stunning chapel conversion with its historic building fabric and modern interior design is a real Teesdale jewel. The original windows of the nineteenth century building have been reopened, framing dramatic views of the dales to create a spacious and luxurious self-catering holiday cottage for seven guests.

For a mere $231 per night, you can book a stay at this beautiful historical building on AirBNB.

