Repost: Goin’ to the Chapel

2/19/19: In the tiny English village of Forest-in-Teesdale, an old, abandoned chapel has been lovingly brought back to life as a gorgeous residence. Rehabilitated by the award-winning architects at Evolution Design, the building retains its charming, traditional exterior, while sporting gorgeous, modern designs on the interior.
The house has three bedrooms (with a bonus junior bedroom), each with its own bath. The house also features a charming kitchen, and a large dining/living area.
“Set in the very best walking area of the beautiful North Pennines, just a short walk from the famous High Force Waterfall, this stunning chapel conversion with its historic building fabric and modern interior design is a real Teesdale jewel. The original windows of the nineteenth century building have been reopened, framing dramatic views of the dales to create a spacious and luxurious self-catering holiday cottage for seven guests.
For a mere $231 per night, you can book a stay at this beautiful historical building on AirBNB.
All images property of Evolution Design.
January 14, 2023 at 9:47 am
Beautiful job on fixing it up. Looks to be in the middle of no where but that would be a good thing.
January 14, 2023 at 4:50 pm
I agree! Great place to keep some chickens and maybe a horse or two!
January 14, 2023 at 4:56 pm
They say “short walk” but I sure don’t see much close by.
January 14, 2023 at 10:04 am
Beautiful
January 14, 2023 at 4:50 pm
It’s just adorable!
January 14, 2023 at 11:32 am
Outstanding work. I wonder who the original owner was? Did they just moved in? OK, I am very positive on this building and the work they did. GREAT job – Hal
