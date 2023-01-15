My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Medieval Funnies

by Leave a comment

3/29/16: A friend posted the image above (minus the attribution), and I found it so funny, I just had to find out where it came from. I followed the breadcrumbs to the genius (formerly Twitter, now Instagram) account of Medieval Reactions. You probably saw their most-often-shared image, the “Watch me (Whip/Nae Nae)” joke below.

Medieval Reactions reminds me a bit of the Tumblr I wrote about in January, Ugly Renaissance Babies, but MR’s humor is broader, and its voice is distinctly young and British. There are the predictable 20-something obsessions with drinking and clubbing and sex, and way too many “Netflix and chill” references, but there are enough really, profoundly funny captions to make it worth a visit.

Hope you laugh as much as I did!

You can follow Medieval Reactions on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

