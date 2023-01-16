And Still I Rise

Wishing everyone a good, positive, thoughtful Martin Luther King Day.
You may write me down in history
With your bitter, twisted lies,
You may trod me in the very dirt
But still, like dust, I’ll rise.
Does my sassiness upset you?
Why are you beset with gloom?
’Cause I walk like I’ve got oil wells
Pumping in my living room.
Just like moons and like suns,
With the certainty of tides,
Just like hopes springing high,
Still I’ll rise.
Did you want to see me broken?
Bowed head and lowered eyes?
Shoulders falling down like teardrops,
Weakened by my soulful cries?
Does my haughtiness offend you?
Don’t you take it awful hard
’Cause I laugh like I’ve got gold mines
Diggin’ in my own backyard.
You may shoot me with your words,
You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I’ll rise.
Does my sexiness upset you?
Does it come as a surprise
That I dance like I’ve got diamonds
At the meeting of my thighs?
Out of the huts of history’s shame
I rise
Up from a past that’s rooted in pain
I rise
I’m a black ocean, leaping and wide,
Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.
Leaving behind nights of terror and fear-Maya Angelou
I rise
Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear
I rise
Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,
I am the dream and the hope of the slave.
I rise
I rise
I rise.
January 16, 2023 at 10:01 am
It’s a powerful poem…and the video was so beautiful that I cried at the end. Thank you for sharing it.
January 16, 2023 at 11:12 am
I cried, too! Hard to imagine that was a student performance. Just lovely!
January 16, 2023 at 12:01 pm
I’m always amazed at what students do artistically, whether it’s painting or music or dance. There’s so much talent out there.
January 16, 2023 at 11:34 am
How lovely. It’s a beautiful tribute to MAYA ANGELOU.
January 16, 2023 at 11:45 am
Beautiful powm and dance. Hal
