AirBNB OMG

If you haven’t found yourself on AirBNB without a particular date or destination in mind, I really recommend you give it a try. After resposting about the converted chapel in Forest-in-Teesdale, I clicked on the AirBNB link to the cottage’s page. While I was there, imagining myself having a lovely, peaceful vacation, I spotted the OMG category at the top of the page. Being me, of course, I clicked on it, and they are not exaggerating. OMG indeed!

There are mansions and tiny houses and tree houses and train cars and house boats and grain silos and glass houses and yurts and cold war bunkers and Gypsy trailers and covered wagons and many homes that defy description. Some are better than others, but overall the holiday homes makes me want to go on permanent vacation and just book the craziest places I can find!

In 2022, the company held a design competition, and a lucky100 people got $100K each to build their winning OMG-type designs. I can’t wait to see what they make!

Note: Reading some of the comments (always a bad idea), I have learned that there are some very unhappy people out there who feel the company’s customer service department treated them unfairly. I am not about to start investigating those claims, but I assume some complaints are legit and the rest are just the internet being the internet. That said, I know that there are dishonest people everywhere, and I see misrepresentations about properties regularly in my business. My personal experiences have all been positive, both with the platform and my hosts, but as with anything, buyer beware.

You can check out AirBNB’s OMG section on their website and you can follow them on Instagram.