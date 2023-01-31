Thoroughly Modern Millican

U.K. comic Sarah Millican loves cats. Since getting the new kitten, my cat-related-video watching has gone way up (I can’t help myself), so it’s not surprising that YouTube suggested the first video below for me. Beloved and I watched it twice, howling both times. What a lovely, quick, charming comic!

Millican is one of those rare instantly-likeable performers who make you want to be her friend.

“Hello, welcome and come on in. The kettle’s on and there’s biscuits. Sorry, there’s A biscuit.” – Sarah Millican website splash page

You can follow the amazing Sarah Millican on her website, and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.