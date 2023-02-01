Bringing Chunky Back

The glorious work by Denmark-based jewelry company Monies came to my attention when I was researching my gems post a few weeks ago. I decided they needed their own post. Their one-of-a-kind avant-garde pieces include remarkable materials that you certainly won’t see anywhere else, and it’s those materials that inspire the pieces they create.
“A necklace might contain a 12 million year old geode from South America, a 40 million year. old piece of Eastern European amber. A prehistoric shark tooth or a 100.000-year-old mammoth tusk. These carefully chosen materials incites our awe and attention. It’s their innate beauty that is accentuated through the strong jewellery while still keeping an original untouched quality. Our jewelry asks for humbleness and returns with perspective. Perspective you only gain by accepting that we only borrow the materials for a while We come and go, but they remain, as they have since the beginning of our time.”– Monies.DK materials page
2023 marks the company’s fiftieth year, and their history includes collaborations with the likes of Chanel, Christian LaCroix, and Donna Karan. The founders Gerda and Nikolai Monies are understandably proud of what they’ve made, and their lovely work is part of many permanent public and private collections.
You can learn more about Monies Jewellery’s spectacular work on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
February 1, 2023 at 8:44 am
For a minute there I thought you were talking about Chunky candy. Remember those? Mmm-mm. Sadly, I don’t see them in our stores anymore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
February 1, 2023 at 8:58 am
We still see them here. I used to love them, but that was before I discovered dark chocolate. Now milk chocolate seems too sweet to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
February 1, 2023 at 10:43 am
Well….You would need to be a pretty sizeable body to wear some of these. They look heavy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
February 1, 2023 at 2:06 pm
Very strong neck muscles required… Although my idol Iris Apfel wears them, but she’s no amateur. https://i.etsystatic.com/11266858/r/il/1e8878/2942908999/il_570xN.2942908999_73sd.jpg
LikeLike
February 1, 2023 at 11:24 am
Sorry Donna, but I don’t like any of them. Guess when your gf/future wife started on the back seat of my motorcycle, jewelry is a very distant. Do they sell them by the pound? Hal
LikeLiked by 2 people
February 1, 2023 at 11:59 am
‘Do they sell them by the pound?’–Hal, that made me laugh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 1, 2023 at 2:06 pm
LOL, Judging by the price, they might! I think they’re magnificent.
LikeLike
February 1, 2023 at 2:29 pm
That is so funny, Hal!
LikeLike
February 1, 2023 at 2:28 pm
OOOOOOH! These are all stunning pieces. My jewellery has been getting chunkier as I have been getting chunkier (it’s all about balancing proportions, right?) so these very much appeal to my aesthetic on that count. I also love the use of materials. I guess I will know I’ve made it in life when owning a necklace made out of mammoth ivory is even an option for me. Ha ha!
LikeLike