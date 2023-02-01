Bringing Chunky Back

Monies Jewellery

The glorious work by Denmark-based jewelry company Monies came to my attention when I was researching my gems post a few weeks ago. I decided they needed their own post. Their one-of-a-kind avant-garde pieces include remarkable materials that you certainly won’t see anywhere else, and it’s those materials that inspire the pieces they create.

“A necklace might contain a 12 million year old geode from South America, a 40 million year. old piece of Eastern European amber. A prehistoric shark tooth or a 100.000-year-old mammoth tusk. These carefully chosen materials incites our awe and attention. It’s their innate beauty that is accentuated through the strong jewellery while still keeping an original untouched quality. Our jewelry asks for humbleness and returns with perspective. Perspective you only gain by accepting that we only borrow the materials for a while We come and go, but they remain, as they have since the beginning of our time.” – Monies.DK materials page

2023 marks the company’s fiftieth year, and their history includes collaborations with the likes of Chanel, Christian LaCroix, and Donna Karan. The founders Gerda and Nikolai Monies are understandably proud of what they’ve made, and their lovely work is part of many permanent public and private collections.

You can learn more about Monies Jewellery’s spectacular work on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.