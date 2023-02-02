My OBT

The Hot Sardines

You by now have gathered that I have a great big soft spot for forties swing music, and I also have a thing for covers. So the zippy, fun covers by The Hot Sardines are making me extra happy! Formed in 2007 by France-born singer (and washboard player) Elizabeth Bougerol and native New York pianist Evan Palazzo, the pair met up when they both answered the same Craigslist ad for a traditional jazz jam happening in a noodle shop near Times Square. Bougerol says they had an instant musical connection. They talked all night, and have been playing together ever since.

In addition to the expected musicians, The Hot Sardines also always has a tap dancer. The tap dancer and Elizabeth’s washboard are often the only percussion “instruments” in their arrangements. I find their music fun and refreshing and memorable. Hope you enjoy them, too!

You can follow The Hot Sardines on their website and on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

