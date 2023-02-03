My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Love in the Age of Automation

by 1 Comment

While it shows a “perfect automated world” with 1920s sensibilities, the lessons in the animated short Widdershins by Scottish animator Simon P. Biggs are particularly pertinent to the modern world. The short takes us through a typical day in the life of an average Joe in a world where everything is arranged. But this gentleman catches sight of an unusual woman whose free-spirited methods take him out of his comfort zone and let him truly feel something.

With echoes of Edward Gorey’s line drawing style and steampunk details, Widdershins does a wonderful job of keeping us entertained while warning against the dangers of relying too heavily upon our devices.

You can learn more about the talented Simon Biggs on his website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Love in the Age of Automation

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    February 3, 2023 at 11:04 am

    Strange…but my goodness a lot of work went into this.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.