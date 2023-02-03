Love in the Age of Automation

While it shows a “perfect automated world” with 1920s sensibilities, the lessons in the animated short Widdershins by Scottish animator Simon P. Biggs are particularly pertinent to the modern world. The short takes us through a typical day in the life of an average Joe in a world where everything is arranged. But this gentleman catches sight of an unusual woman whose free-spirited methods take him out of his comfort zone and let him truly feel something.

With echoes of Edward Gorey’s line drawing style and steampunk details, Widdershins does a wonderful job of keeping us entertained while warning against the dangers of relying too heavily upon our devices.

You can learn more about the talented Simon Biggs on his website.